Chhattisgarh: 5 schools, hostels reopen in Maoist-affected village

Chhattisgarh Minister for Industry and Excise and local MLA Kawasi Lakhma reopened five educational institutions and hostels in Sukma district’s Jagargunda village on Monday, after roughly 13 years. Jagargunda, once one of Asia’s primary tamarind markets, has been the epicentre of violence between Maoists and the state. Even today, the village is home to those who fled to the village during days of the Salwa Judum.

“Students from the region used to study in nearby porta cabins as no schools were operational due to Salwa Judum… Owing to demand made by the students, schools and hostels were reopened by the district administration,” said a government release.