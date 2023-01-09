Chhattisgarh: 5 more held for assault on cops

Sunday, Jan 08, 2023
Five more persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Sunday over the alleged assault on policemen in Gorra village on January 1 amid communal tensions that led to the vandalisation of a church the next day.
IGP, Bastar range, Sundarraj P said 26 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incidents in Gorra village and Narayanpur city. The alleged assault on the police on January 1 had come as a group of Christian tribals allegedly attacked members of the majority tribes in Gorra village.