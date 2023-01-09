scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Chhattisgarh: 5 more held for assault on cops

IGP, Bastar range, Sundarraj P said 26 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incidents in Gorra village and Narayanpur city.

The alleged assault on the police on January 1 had come as a group of Christian tribals allegedly attacked members of the majority tribes in Gorra village.
Chhattisgarh: 5 more held for assault on cops
Five more persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Sunday over the alleged assault on policemen in Gorra village on January 1 amid communal tensions that led to the vandalisation of a church the next day.

IGP, Bastar range, Sundarraj P said 26 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incidents in Gorra village and Narayanpur city. The alleged assault on the police on January 1 had come as a group of Christian tribals allegedly attacked members of the majority tribes in Gorra village.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 02:48 IST
