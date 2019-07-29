Chhattisgarh: 3 of 7 killed in Bastar encounter identified, two more shootouts reported

A day after seven alleged Maoists were killed in an encounter in Bastar district, senior police officials said on Sunday three of the deceased have been identified, and confirmed that the group that was camped in the Tiriya forest included senior members of the party. They also said there were two more exchanges of fire in Bastar on Sunday, one in Narayanpur and the other in Dantewada, where no injuries or fatalities were reported.

P Sundar Raj, DIG, Anti Naxal Operations said the three members identified were important personnel of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). “They are area committee member Sitta, a resident of Chintagoopi village in Visakhapatnam, who was a member of the AOBSZC supply team. Somulu, who is likely from Bijapur district was also a member of the supply team and Shanthi who was a member of the AOBSZC military platoon,” he said.

Senior police officials said further inquiries in the area revealed the presence of senior Maoist members as well.

“When Maoists flee, they tend to protect their senior cadre. Of the group of fifty that were at the spot of the encounter (Saturday), there were some senior members of the AOBSZC, perhaps even members of the zonal committee itself,” a senior officer said.