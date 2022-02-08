Chhattisgarh: 3 held for abducting, killing 17-year-old, demanding ransom of Rs 50 lakh

Three men were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 17-year-old boy. One of the accused, neighbour of the deceased, had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from the boy’s family as ransom. The boy went missing on Sunday evening and his body was recovered on Monday, after the three men were arrested.

According to Bilaspur police, Ashik Mohammad, father of 17-year-old Rehan Mohammad, a resident of Deepupara in Tarbahar area, received calls demanding ransom on Sunday night.

“Rehan had left from the house on Sunday evening and did not returned. The family was trying to reach him, but couldn’t,” a police officer said.

When police started investigation, they tried to follow Rehan’s phone. “During investigation, we interrogated Abhishek Don, one of the neighbours, and he eventually confessed,” the officer said.

The three accused have been identified as Abhishek Don, Shibu Khan and Ravi, police said. “Don took Rehan on a trip to allegedly meet a girl. Since the boy knew all accused, they killed him by strangulation and buried the body in Ratanpur area, 25 km from his house,” the officer added. After killing Rehan, the men started making the ransom calls, police further said,

“All three have been taken in custody and we are investigating if others were involved. Investigation is going on,” a senior police officer said.