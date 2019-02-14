Chhattisgarh: 15 MPs write to CM Bhupesh Baghel, seek probe against Kalluri

As many as 15 MPs have written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, asking him to set up an “overarching inquiry that looks into the actions” of IG S R P Kalluri during his tenure in Bastar, and to embark on a consultative process that can bring peace to the region.

Kalluri, who has been accused of human rights excesses by the Congress in the past, is now an important figure as Inspector General of ACB and EOW, and more importantly, the head of SITs probing issues such as the PDS ‘scam’ that the government considers significant.

The letter signed by MPs from Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Tripura, said, “This conflict came to a head in the first decade of the 21st century, especially through the Salwa Judum campaign, which resulted in growing atrocities against adivasis who have been caught in the middle of an irresponsible war where untold atrocities have been perpetrated on them by both security forces and Naxalites,” they wrote.

The MPs who wrote the letter are CPM’s Lok Sabha MPs Jitendra Chaudhury, Mohammad Salim, P Karunakaran, P K Biju, M B Rajesh and Mohammad Badaruddoza Khan, the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs T K Rangarajan, K K Ragesh, Jharna Das Baidya and Elamaram Kareem, Independent MPs in Lok Sabha Joice George and Naba Kumar Sarania, AIUDF MP in Lok Sabha Radheshyam Biswas, and DMK MPs in Rajya Sabha T K S Elangovan and Tiruchi Siva.

They said, “On the basis of complaints and fake cases against activists, SRP Kalluri was transferred out of the district. However, the excesses and illegalities committed by him remain unpunished. We request you to set up an overarching inquiry that looks into his actions for the last 5 years and punishes him for his misdeeds. We are bringing this fact to light in the context of the massive mandate you have received in order to bring peace and development to the region.”

The MPs wrote that in 2008, a UPA-appointed expert panel had pointed out that it was crucial to implement PESA, MNREGA, and the FRA in Bastar in order to address the concerns of historical deprivation. “Set up a democratic and transparent process to revisit the allotment of land to big projects and mining companies and assess the implementation of FRA, set up a transparent process to punish security officials for fake surrenders, cases, encounters and alleged rapes… and have a consultative process to start a peace process through democratic means in order to arrive at a long-term solution between the state and Naxalites…”