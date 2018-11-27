Chhattisgarh: 11 Maoists, 2 policemen killed in encounters

Over the past two days, 11 Maoists and two Chhattisgarh Police personnel lost their lives in intense exchanges of fire in Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh. Senior police officials said the encounters took place under operation “Prahaar 4”.

Senior police officials said close to 1,200 security personnel of the District Reserve Guard, the Special Task Force, the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), and Telangana Police launched a coordinated operation against Maoists in the core operational area of the Maoist Military Battalion number 1, with teams leaving from their respective camps on Sunday. The exchanges of fire took place in Chintagufa and Sakler forests of Sukma, over a hundred kilometres away from the district headquarters.

DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations said, “Acting on a tip-off, the operation named ‘Operation Prahar 4’ was launched in the forests of Sakler, Tondamarka and Saletong villages by combined squads of Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CRPF’s elite unit-CoBRA, along with Telangana Police from different places on Sunday night. The target area, which is around 150 kms away from Sukma town, is located on the tri-junction of Chhattisgarh’s two districts-Sukma and Bijapur, and Kothagudem district (Telangana).”

He said a fierce exchange of fire broke out when a DRG team was cordoning off an area near Sakler village under the Kistaram police station limits, and in the searching operation after the firing which lasted for over an hour and a half a little after 9:30 am, eight Maoist bodies were recovered. Two DRG personnel, identified as Dirdo Rama and Madvi Joga, also lost their lives. The bodies of the DRG personnel were evacuated with the help of an Indian Air Force MI 17 chopper, Awasthi said.

Senior police officials said two of the Maoist bodies have been identified as Tati Bhima and Podiyam Raje, both Divisional Committee members carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh. The officials also said there were indications from the encounter spot, such as blood and drag marks, that indicate that more Maoists may have been killed or injured in the encounter.

In a simultaneous operation, one Maoist was killed in exchange of fire with CoBRA personnel near Elmagunda village in Chintagufa. Awasthi said, “We have recovered at least 10 weapons, including one SLR rifle, .315 bore rifle, IEDs, ammunition and other Maoist-related materials.”

Police officials said two other Maoists were also killed on November 25 in Bijapur district in separate encounters in the Gangaloor and Madded police station limits respectively. Awasthi said more details will emerge after all teams safely return to their camps. Over the past two years, the Chhattisgarh Police has carried out at least three other operations called “Prahaar”, which have seen massive coordinated operations, with forces targeting core areas of Maoist operation.

