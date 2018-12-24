Chhattisgarh: 10 new ministers to be sworn in tomorrow

Chhattisgarh’s new cabinet will be sworn in on December 25, a week after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his two senior cabinet colleagues T S Singhdeo and Tamradhwaj Sahu were sworn in.

The cabinet is set to get 10 new faces, with the oath-taking set for Tuesday morning.

Baghel had travelled to Delhi and met the Congress leadership to finalise the names on Friday evening in a meeting, which was also attended by Singhdeo. Indications from the Congress are that each division in the state will get its share of ministers, with SCs, STs and women likely to get representation.