Chhattisgarh encounter: 7 Maoists killed, encounter underway

P Sundar Raj, DIG (Anti-Naxal Operations) told The Indian Express that the exchange of fire took place at 6 am.

Bodies of seven Maoists were recovered after an encounter on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts in Bastar early on Thursday morning. Senior police officials said two INSAS rifles were among the weapons recovered, indicating that the Maoists involved in the exchange of fire were high-level cadre. With intermittent firing still in progress, and not wanting to take chances, senior officials said that reinforcements have been sent into the area.

P Sundar Raj, DIG (Anti-Naxal Operations) told The Indian Express that the exchange of fire took place at 6 am. “The encounter took place between the Dantewada District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force teams in the area between Timenar and Pusanar along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. Seven bodies have been recovered, including three women. Additionally, we have recovered two INSAS rifles, one 12 bore rifle, and a few other muzzle loading weapons.”

Another senior police official posted in Bastar said that while the operation was carried out by the Dantewada DRG and STF, the exchange of fire took place in the Bijapur district limits, under the Gangaloor police station limits. “An operation was launched on a tipoff, and as the Timenar area was being cordoned off, a heavy exchange of fire broke out. There are still search operations in progress. The weapons recovered, like the INSAS rifles, are indicative of the seniority of the cadre involved. But identification will only happen once that process is over and bodies are brought to the camps,” a senior official said.

