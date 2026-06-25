‘Who will take responsibility for so many broken dreams?’: Amid NEET row, Congress announces 40-day nationwide campaign

Recurring examination irregularities was evidence of a “massive institutional failure” in the education system, the Congress said on Thursday as it announced a 40-day nationwide outreach as part of its ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign in the wake of controversies surrounding the NEET and other exams in the country.

A total of 28 press conferences were held on the issue across India, with Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, saying the trust of students had been shattered.

In New Delhi, Gogoi said repeated instances of paper leaks and disruptions in examinations had created a perception among students that the problem was “systemic” rather than the fault of a few individuals.

“The trust of India’s students has been broken. Who will take responsibility for so many broken dreams?” said Gogoi, speaking at a press conference at Constitution Club.

“If injustice is being done to students and their parents are suffering financial burdens, then someone has to take accountability,” he added.

During the 40-day campaign, the party will engage with students and collect feedback on issues, ranging from examination paper leaks and recruitment delays to broader concerns in the education sector.

At the press conference, Gogoi said many students now believe the problems stem from deeper institutional shortcomings. “This is the failure of an entire system,” he said.

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He said Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had also highlighted the issue during a recent interaction in Kota, describing it as a wider crisis affecting India’s education system.

“As a result, the youth of the country are not being able to move forward. If the youth cannot move forward, then the country will not be able to move forward either,” Gogoi said.

Speaking at a press conference in Ranchi, Congress Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi sought accountability to stop paper leaks. “This 40-day campaign will be conducted across 28 major cities, engaging students, job aspirants, coaching hubs, college campuses, libraries, and youth groups. The campaign represents the voice of students and job aspirants whose hard work is repeatedly wasted due to paper leaks, exam cancellations, delayed results, stalled recruitment processes, and the failure of the NTA,” he added.

At press conferences held in different cities, a common demand was resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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In Chandigarh, Congress Working Committee member Rajeev Shukla, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Chandigarh Congress president Rajwinder Lucky said the campaign would begin on June 30 and continue till August 9.

Besides Pradhan’s resignation, they also called for independent investigation into the alleged paper leak networks and their links with officials, contractors and other entities.

The campaign will conclude with demonstrations at collectorates across 28 cities on August 1 and a “Sansad Gherao” in New Delhi on August 9 to press for action on students’ concerns, the Congress leaders said.

Talking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Satej Patil alleged that repeated examination irregularities had created a “massive trust deficit” among students and jeopardised the future of lakhs of aspirants.

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In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and party MP Imran Masood said, “Alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG, have affected the future of millions of students.”

At a press conference in Nagpur, Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed slammed the Union government over its “failure” to curb the incidents of paper leaks while demanding the resignation of Union minister Pradhan.

She also questioned PM Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the NEET issue.

Speaking on NEET-related arrests, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said in Bhubaneswar, “Only small brokers and pawns have been arrested, while the real masterminds and their political patrons continue to escape accountability.”

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Demanding Pradhan’s resignation, he said, “When trust in a national examination collapses, accountability must also be fixed at the national level.”

He said, “When asked about the NEET question paper leak, the minister points fingers at the NTA and the NTA points to the CBI… Even the prime minister has remained totally silent on the issue.”

“Instead of providing tips to children in the name of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, if the PM had taught Pradhan how to organise examinations, students would not have suffered today,” Khera said.

In Rajasthan, press conferences were held in Jaipur, Kota and Sikar.

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In Jaipur, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar said, “The issue of exam integrity must be addressed seriously. Students’ futures should not be put at risk, and there is a need for greater accountability in such matters.”