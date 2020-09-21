Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be launched in political battle of UP: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. (File)

Calling it “historic”, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to name the upcoming museum on Mughal era in Agra as the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum’.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut wrote that Maharashtra’s own plans of building a mid-sea memorial for the Maratha warrior king has been pending. This is Sena’s first public reaction to the UP government’s decision to rename the museum after the Maratha warrior king.

Raut, however, pointed out that though the decision stemmed from faith and respect, the move has also been made keeping an eye on politics. He wrote that Adityanath wants to show that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj does not belong to Maharashtra only.

“Mayawati used Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is from Maharashtra, very well in Uttar Pradesh politics and it helped her in coming to power,” he said. “There will be a political reaction to the decision. Earlier, Dr (Babasaheb) Ambedkar from Maharashtra (was used in UP politics), now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be launched in the political battle of Uttar Pradesh. It means earlier (BJP used) Sri Ram and now (it will use) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Raut added.

Raut also slammed the Republican Party of India, an Ambedkarite party, for its party workers welcoming actor Kangana Ranaut, “who abused Maharashtra”, to Mumbai. “Ambedkar had said that Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra. A political party activists reached (the airport) to welcome an actor who compared Mumbai to Pakistan. It is an insult of Ambedkar,” he added.

