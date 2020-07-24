Chhatradhar Mahato gets key Trinamool post

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File) TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File)

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appointed Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed PCAPA, to the party’s state committee as she announced a major reshuffle in the organisation and gave leadership roles to new faces ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

At a meeting with district presidents and observers, she announced a new state committee with 21 members and a seven-member core panel — a first for the party.

Mahato’s appointment is believed to have been made in a bid to revive the TMC organisation in Junglemahal, where the party was defeated by the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to the TMC’s assessment, the main cause of the defeat was internal clashes.

Mahato led the People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA) and was the face of the Lalgarh movement. He was arrested in 2009 and convicted on several charges, including sedition and sections of UAPA. He was released on bail in February.

After his appointment, Mahato said, “This is a timely decision. The party has to turn around. The organisation must be rearranged. I am getting immense response from the people of Junglemahal.”

MP Mahua Maitra was made district president of Nadia, and former cricketer and now Minister of State for Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla was made district president of Howrah town area. Expelled CPM leader Ritabrata Bandopadhyay was also appointed to the state committee.

