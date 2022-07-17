Haven’t received TS Singh Deo’s resignation yet: Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

A day after Chhatisgarh Minister T S Singh Deo quit from the Panchayat and Rural development department, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Sunday said that he is yet to receive the resignation letter.

“I got to know about it from media. There’s absolute coordination and whatever issue is there, it can be discussed by sitting together,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

I haven’t received the letter, when I receive it, will look into it: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on resignation letter of TS Singh Deo as Panchyati Raj Minister pic.twitter.com/IHxFqjUvAd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 17, 2022

After his resignation, TS Singh Deo, who continues to hold four other ministries, spelt out his reasons for relinquishing the Panchayat and Rural Development departments in a public, four-page letter to Baghel.

“I have not spoken to him (Singh Deo). I tried to call him last night, but he could not be contacted,” the CM added.

Singh Deo and Baghel have been in a tug of war since the Congress trounced the BJP to form the government in Chhattisgarh in 2018. A CM contender, Singh Deo had been overlooked, and later saw himself as pushed to the sidelines by Baghel, even as a so-called rotational chief ministership formula never materialised. Among the reasons cited by Singh Deo in his letter were non-sanction of funds under the PM Awas Yojana, as a result of which, the minister said, houses could not be constructed for eight lakh people in the state.