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Chhath Puja return rush from Bihar: Indian Railways has stepped up its arrangements to manage the heavy passenger rush as people begin returning from Bihar after Chhath Puja. The war rooms have been activated in Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi divisions, along with the North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters, to monitor passenger movement and train operations.
In a statement, the Railway Board has directed the North Eastern Railway (NER), North Central Railway (NCR) and Northern Railway (NR) to coordinate their efforts to manage the rush. It also advised the zonal railways to run special reserved and unreserved trains based on passenger demand.
On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted detailed reviews of crowd management and passenger amenities at major originating and transit hubs in Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Rajendra Nagar, Darbhanga and Danapur.
To prevent overcrowding on platforms, the national transporter has set up dedicated holding areas (Yatri Suvidha Kendra) at several busy stations. These facilities include seating, drinking water, toilets, public announcement systems, and signboards to help passengers.
Special arrangements have also been made at Gujarat’s Udhna station, considering the large number of passengers travelling towards western industrial areas. “Recognizing the heavy passenger volume toward western industrial hubs, special crowd-regulation and passenger facilitation arrangements have been reinforced at Udhna railway station to ensure orderly dispersal and safe boarding/deboarding,” it said in a statement.
It also deployed additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at foot overbridges, entry and exit gates, and circulating areas. The commercial staff and medical teams have also been directed to assist passengers.