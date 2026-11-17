Chhath Puja return rush from Bihar: Indian Railways has stepped up its arrangements to manage the heavy passenger rush as people begin returning from Bihar after Chhath Puja. The war rooms have been activated in Prayagraj, Agra, and Jhansi divisions, along with the North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters, to monitor passenger movement and train operations.

In a statement, the Railway Board has directed the North Eastern Railway (NER), North Central Railway (NCR) and Northern Railway (NR) to coordinate their efforts to manage the rush. It also advised the zonal railways to run special reserved and unreserved trains based on passenger demand.