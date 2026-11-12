Chhath Puja rush: Airfares for Patna-bound flights soar ahead of festive travel

As Chhath Puja is set to begin on Friday, November 13, people from across the country are travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their families. It is one of the biggest festivals for the people of Bihar. The passengers are opting for different modes of transport, including trains, flights, buses, and private vehicles, to reach home.

With passenger demand surging, Indian Railways has announced special trains in addition to its regular services to accommodate the festive rush. However, those opting to fly have to pay higher ticket prices, with airfares on some routes soaring to as much as Rs 44,000 for November 13, according to the MakeMyTrip website.

According to the website, as of 3:43 pm on November 12, the lowest available fare for a Delhi-Patna flight on November 13 is Rs 15,367 for SpiceJet flight SG-709 (non-stop flight). Meanwhile, the highest fare stood at Rs 30,385 for Air India flight AI-2943, which has one stopover at Mumbai airport.

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For the Mumbai-Patna route, the lowest available fare starts at Rs 18,401 for a flight with a stopover at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. However, passengers opting for a non-stop flight will have to pay at least Rs 22,913 (IndiGo flight 6E-2024), which takes around 2 hours and 20 minutes. The highest available fare on this route goes up to Rs 27,426 (Air India’s AI-9835).

On the Pune-Patna route, the lowest available fare for November 13 starts at Rs 14,247 for SpiceJet’s non-stop flight SG-646. Meanwhile, the highest fare goes up to Rs 27,490 for Akasa Air’s QP-1802, which has one stopover in Delhi.

On the Bengaluru-Patna route, the cheapest available fare for November 13 starts at Rs 16,260 for IndiGo flight 6E-2158, according to MakeMyTrip. Meanwhile, the highest fare goes up to Rs 36,244 for Air India’s AI-2402, which has one layover at Mumbai Airport.

On the Chennai-Patna route, the lowest available fare for November 13 starts at Rs 17,505 for IndiGo flight 6E-987, which has a stopover at Kolkata Airport. Meanwhile, the highest fare goes up to Rs 41,282 for Air India flight AI-2832. According to MakeMyTrip, no direct flights are available on this route.

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On the Ahmedabad-Patna route, the lowest available fare for November 13 starts at Rs 20,183 for Air India flight AI-2620, which has one stop in Delhi. Passengers opting for a non-stop flight will have to pay at least Rs 22,994 for IndiGo flight 6E-921. Meanwhile, the highest available fare on the route goes up to Rs 34,120, according to the MakeMyTrip website.

On the Lucknow-Patna route, the lowest available fare for November 13 starts at Rs 21,452 for Air India flight AI-2500, which has one stop in Delhi. Meanwhile, the highest available fare goes up to Rs 44,625 for Air India flight AI-3324. According to the MakeMyTrip website, no direct flights are available on the route on Friday.