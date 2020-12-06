Chhatbir Zoo to reopen from December 10

The zoo, which is spread over 505 acres, is home to around 1,500 animals and birds. Around nine lakh visitors from visit it every year. (File)

MAHENDRA CHAUDHARY Zoological Park or Chhatbir Zoo, which has remained closed since March 17 due to the pandemic, is set to re-open to the public from December 10. The zoological park will re-open with strict guidelines in place, including accepting only online booking and cashless payments.

People of over 65 years of age and children of below 5-years have been requested to not visit the zoo, said the officials.

The link for booking tickets to visit the zoo has been made available on the Zoo’s website (chhatbirzoo.gov.in), while QR code system and PoS machines will also be available at the booking counters on the premises. The entry tickets will be valid for only two-hours after entering the zoo.

The zoo, which will be open from 9.30 am to 9.30 pm, will record a maximum footfall of 2,700 visitors– divided in three slots of 900 persons each in three different shifts. Between the shifts, the zoo will be sanitised during a half-an-hour break. A disinfection squad will also frequently sanitise railings, barricades and public amenities.

Minimum cash transactions may be allowed in the outsourced facilities such as parking, canteen and battery operated carts, among others. Zoo officials said that initially battery operated carts (ferry) with charter system will only be allowed for family or related persons, who may reserve a full cart. Single use plastic will be banned inside zoo.

Field Director of zoo, M Sudhagar says, “All visitors will need to wear mask on the zoo premises. In case they forget to carry the mask, they can buy it from the counter at the entrance. Visitors will also need to compulsorily pass over the medicated foot-mat at the entrance.”

The zoo authority has decided to not open the Reptile House, Nocturnal house, Wildlife Safari (Lion and deer safari) in the initial days. Based on feedback, opening of hop-on hop-off system will be considered for individual visitor later.

