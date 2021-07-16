Chhagan Bhujbal meets Devendra Fadnavis, discusses ways to get empirical data on OBCs

Senior NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday met Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, at his Mumbai residence to discuss restoration of OBC reservation in local bodies after it was scrapped by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister for food and civil supplies said: “It is my endeavour to bring all political parties together to make OBC reservation a common cause… I met Fadnavis to discuss the matter. I believe that through collective leadership and support from all parties, we can restore OBC reservation.”

Describing the meeting as “satisfactory”, Bhujbal added: “We discussed ways to get empirical data on the OBCs (which the Supreme Court has sought). If Fadnavis takes the lead (in getting the data from the Union government), we will willingly support.” “The state government is also ready to file a petition in Supreme Court seeking emperical data from the Union government,” he said.

When contacted, Fadnavis said: “I am willing to give all support to the state government to resolve the OBC quota issue… Bhujbal and I will prepare an independent proposal on how to go forward with the collection of empirical data, which is integral to restoring OBC quota.”

“The issue is neither about any party nor credit… I have urged Bhujbal to take the lead. I also assured him BJP’s full support,” he added.

During the Monsoon Session of the state legislature in first week of July, Bhujbal had held the Centre responsible for not providing empirical data on OBCs.