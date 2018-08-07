Chhagan Bhujbal in hospital with chest pain

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (File) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (File)

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was on Monday admitted to south Mumbai-based Jaslok hospital after he complained of chest pain.

The 70-year-old NCP leader’s condition was stable, hospital sources said, adding that he has been admitted for a heart condition. The NCP leader has undergone angioplasty in the past and suffers from hypertension.

“His condition is stable and he is seeking treatment,” an official spokesperson from the hospital said.

In March, Bhujbal had been admitted to J J hospital for respiratory issues while he was an inmate of the Arthur Road prison. In May, he was admitted to Lilavati hospital after he received bail in an alleged money laundering case. Bhujbal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2016 in connection with money laundering.

