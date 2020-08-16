Chetan Chauhan distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and diligent political leader: PM Modi

Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications (File)

Expressing his condolences on the demise of Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the former cricketer had made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Chauhan is the second Uttar Pradesh minister after Kamal Rani Varun, who held the Technical Education portfolio, to have succumbed to Covid-19. Chauhan, who held the Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD, Civil Security portfolios in the Yogi Adityanath government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing Covid-19 positive on July 12. On Saturday, Chauhan’s condition worsened after he had a kidney failure and was put on life support. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Chauhan’s demise was an “irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket”.

“My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow,” Adityanath tweeted.

पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी, मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे सहयोगी, श्री चेतन चौहान जी के असामयिक निधन का व्यथित कर देने वाला समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। प्रभु श्री राम, श्री चौहान जी के परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2020

“Chetan Chauhan served the country throughout his life first as a sportsman and later as a public servant. His death is a great loss for Indian politics and cricket,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998, and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

A flamboyant cricketer and Sunil Gavaskar’s longest serving opening partner in the 1970s, Chauhan represented India in 40 Tests and served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector. During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan scored 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets.

