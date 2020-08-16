Former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan passes away

Chetan Chauhan represented India in 40 Tests and also served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities

Former India cricketer and a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday of Covid-19 related complications, his younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan confirmed to PTI. Chauhan is the second Uttar Pradesh minister after Kamal Rani Varun, who held the Technical Education portfolio, to have succumbed to Covid-19.

Chauhan, who held the Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD, Civil Security portfolios in the Yogi Adityanath government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. On Saturday, Chauhan’s condition worsened after he had a kidney failure and was put on life support.

A flamboyant cricketer and Sunil Gavaskar’s longest serving opening partner, Chauhan represented India in 40 Tests and served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector.

