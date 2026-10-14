Cheruvayal Raman, ‘father of rice’ who kept indigenous varieties alive, dies at 76

For most of his life, Cheruvayal Raman fought to preserve indigenous rice varieties, earning him the moniker ‘Nella achaan (father of rice)’ and a Padma Shri in 2023. On Wednesday, that battle came to an end — the tribal farmer breathed his last at the age of 76.

Raman was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital.

A member of the Kurichiya tribe, Raman began working in paddy fields at the age of 10. Although he studied only up to Class 5, his knowledge of traditional rice cultivation and seed conservation made him a textbook model for agricultural scientists, farmers and researchers.

His journey into seed conservation began around 2000, when, inspired by agricultural enthusiasts who wanted him to preserve the seeds, he began collecting indigenous varieties from paddy fields across Wayanad and cultivating 4-5 rice varieties. Over the years, that collection grew to 55 kinds — many of them varieties he believed had all but vanished as traditional cultivation dwindled.

At a time when agricultural scientists and governments were promoting high-yielding hybrid seeds, Raman chose to preserve traditional varieties, despite their comparatively low yields and associated financial losses. But his task was tall, and critics of the “unprofitable pursuit” were plenty — some from his own family.

Between harvests, Raman would visit the paddy fields of Wayanad in search of different rice varieties. His rice bank slowly grew with every year, and by 2016, Raman cultivated all 55 varieties every year on his three acres of paddy land, dividing the fields into small plots to accommodate each variety. He did not sell the seeds but shared them with farmers on the condition that they return a portion of their harvest as seeds to sustain the practice.

“Farmers, one after another, have been abandoning paddy cultivation. Some of these seeds would have become history, but for my initiative. Nobody wants to follow this unattractive, loss-making cultivation of rice,” he said then.

Story continues below this ad

Until the end, his search for new varieties and efforts to conserve them continued. He typically stored the seeds in bamboo baskets inside the century-old ancestral mud house he shared with his wife, Geetha, and his family. Despite receiving recognition from agricultural institutions and the government, he did not seek assistance to maintain his collection. His work also took him beyond India: in 2018, he presented his rice conservation mission at an international symposium in Brazil. He also received the National Plant Genome Saviour Award instituted by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority.

But despite the renown, he lived in his thatched straw-and-bamboo three-roomed house, with one narrow walkway. When he was honoured with the Padma Shri in the category of agriculture in 2023, Raman, a Class 5 dropout, told The Indian Express of the pressure of moving against the tide.

“They told me that I have become mad over rice. But I stuck by my decision, and now everyone has acknowledged it,” he said then.

In his condolence message, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan called Raman a guardian and gene bank of rare paddy varieties. “Homage to the memory of this noble soul who truly understood soil, cherished the seeds, and lived for nature,” he said on X.

Story continues below this ad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, our beloved Ramettan. He devoted his life to preserving Wayanad’s indigenous paddy seeds, keeping generations of Adivasi knowledge alive. I join the people of Wayanad in mourning him,” he wrote on X.

A post from his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, was touching. In her long post on X, she wrote: “Cheruvayal Raman called me his daughter when I met him, and he touched my heart. From then on, I teased him and called him my Malayali Acchan. When we last spoke to each other a month back, he wanted me to go and meet him. I promised that I would, but I had to cut short my trip to Wayanad because of events in Delhi so I missed meeting him thinking that I would return soon.”

She added: “When I heard about his passing today, my heart sank. My Malayali acchan was wise, dignified and bold in thought and action. He wanted more for his people, he refused to accept less. His mind could not tolerate discrimination and injustice. He showed me his awards and honours with sadness in his eyes — he said they would mean nothing to him until his people could live better lives. He was a genius in his knowledge of paddy and agriculture and he understood the great value of his own culture and tradition. He was proud of his heritage and lived it with every breath. I will miss my wise friend and keep his teachings in my heart for always. India has lost a noble son.”