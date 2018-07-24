Cheque bounce: Lok Sabha nod to Bill for quick prosecution

While moving the Bill for passage, MoS, Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla said it will bring down litigation and provide credibility to cheques and banking system. While moving the Bill for passage, MoS, Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla said it will bring down litigation and provide credibility to cheques and banking system.

A Bill for quick prosecution in cases of cheque bounce and compensation to the complainant in such cases was passed by Lok Sabha Monday.

The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a voice vote, provides for allowing a court trying a cheque bounce case to direct the drawer (person who writes the cheque) to pay interim compensation to the complainant. This compensation, not exceeding 20 per cent, may be paid under certain circumstances, including where the drawer pleads not guilty of the accusation within 60 days of the trial court’s order to pay compensation.

Read | Rajya Sabha nod to Bill on damages for breach of contract

While moving the Bill for passage, MoS, Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla said it will bring down litigation and provide credibility to cheques and banking system. He said the Bill will reduce inordinate delays in cheque bounce cases. The Bill says if the drawer is acquitted, the court may direct the payee to repay the amount paid as interim compensation with interest.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Bill could have included best practices from around the world, like a provision to try cases in absentia on fugitive offenders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App