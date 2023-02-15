NIA searches 40 locations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in Coimbatore, Mangaluru blast cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday conducted searches at 40 locations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with last year’s Coimbatore car blast and the Mangaluru pressure cooker blast cases.

The agency claimed searches were conducted at premises associated with suspects in the two cases. “Searches conducted today have led to the seizure of a large number of digital devices and cash amounting to Rs 4 lakh,” the agency said in a statement.

National Investigation Agency conducts raids in Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai, in connection with the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case Raids are underway at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/VZv0Dda3TM — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Searches were conducted at 14 locations in Coimbatore, two in Nilgiris, three in Tirunelveli, three in Chennai, two in Thiruvannamalai, and one each in Tuticorin, Dindigul, Trichy, Mayiladuthurai, Krishnagiri, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi of Tamil Nadu and one location in Kerala’s Ernakulam in connection with the Coimbatore blast case.

Eight locations were searched in relation to the Mangaluru blast case — Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur (2) and Coimbatore (1), Kerala’s Ernakulam (4) and Karnataka’s Mysuru (1) were searched.

The Coimbatore blast case relates to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of the Kottai Eswaran Temple in October last year, killing a 25-year-old man.

“The accused Jamesha Mubeen, after swearing Bayath (allegiance) to the ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicide attack on 23.10.2022 and cause extensive damage to the temple complex with the intention to strike terror among a section of the society. This case was initially registered as FIR no. 207/2022 dated 23.10.22 at PS Ukkadam, Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu, and re-registered by NIA on 27.10.2022,” the NIA statement said.

The Mangaluru case relates to a pressure cooker bomb blast that took place in a moving auto-rickshaw in November last year while the accused was carrying the bomb in a bid to plant it at a public place.