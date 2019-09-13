Chennai techie killed by hoarding: AIADMK leaders OPS, EPS rap party cadres for illegal banners

Reacting to the death of a woman after a hoarding fell on her on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam released a statement Friday, asking the AIADMK cadre to avoid hoisting banners and hoardings of leaders and the party on roads. The leaders said they were disappointed that some workers were “causing inconveniences” to the public.

Advertising

“Cadres should stop erecting banners and posters for the party, or politicians as it causes public disruption. AIADMK workers should not be involved in any activities that may disturb the public,” the statement read.

It comes a day after Subhasri, a 23-year-old techie, died after a hoarding, erected on the median near Kamakshi hospital in Chennai’s Pallikaranai fell on her. She was crushed to death by a lorry after she fell off her scooter on the road.

The hoarding had been illegally put by up a local AIADMK functionary announcing his son’s wedding.

Advertising

Subhasri’s death sparked outrage on social media as users targeted politicians for erecting illegal hoardings in the state.

The Madras High Court had banned hoardings in Tamil Nadu in 2017 after finding that it obstructs traffic and is an inconvenience to pedestrians.

The incident had taken a political turn Thursday as the DMK blamed the ruling AIADMK government for Subhasri’s death. DMK chief M K Stalin said, “Government’s negligence, the lack of responsibility by officials, the inefficiency of police have caused the death of Subasri.” He reiterated to DMK workers that banners should not be erected without permission.

The Madras High Court, meanwhile, said it had “lost faith” in the government. Justice Seshasayee Friday said, “There is zero respect for lives in this country. It is a bureaucratic apathy.”