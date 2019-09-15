Chennai techie death: Former AIADMK councillor named in FIR

Chennai traffic police Sunday named former AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal in an FIR in connection with the death of 23-year-old Subhasri Ravi who was crushed to death after a hoarding erected on a divider fell on her. Jayagopal was admitted at a private hospital on Saturday following complains of chest pain.

The incident occurred on September 12 after an illegal hoarding erected on a road near Kamakshi hospital in Pallikaranai fell on Subhasri who was riding a two-wheeler. Subhasri lost her balance and was crushed to death by a water tanker.

Subhasri had been working as a techie with a private firm and was suppose to go to Canada to pursue higher education in a few months.

The hoarding in question was put up by the former AIADMK councillor for his son’s wedding. The marriage was attended by high-profile AIADMK functionaries, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Earlier, taking cognizance of the matter, the Madras High Court on Friday said that it had “lost faith” in the Tamil Nadu government and criticised the state on the issue of illegal hoardings. It had also expressed its displeasure over the authorities failing to implement its orders on erecting hoardings.

“There is zero respect for lives in this country to do sheer bureaucratic apathy. We have lost faith in this government,” a division bench comprising Justice N Seshasayee and Justice M Sathyanarayanan had said.

“Just imagine how much the girl could have contributed to the GDP of this nation. Couldn’t that politician have conducted the marriage without banners? Or would the ministers get lost in the city in the absence of such banners directing them to the venue?” the bench said.

In 2017, the Madras High Court had passed an order banning hoardings of living persons and political parties along roads and pavements as it obstructs traffic and is an inconvenience to pedestrians.

The incident triggered an outrage on social media, resulting in both DMK and AIADMK issuing a statement, warning their cadre to not erect any hoarding or put up banners for any party or family-related business. Film actor Suriya has also requested his fans not to put out any banner henceforth for his films.

