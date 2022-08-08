scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates, August 9, 2022: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Egmore, Perambur, Tambaram carrying out maintenance work in the city.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 8, 2022 7:39:42 am
Tamil Nadu Weather News Live: The US Navy ship that arrived at Kattupalli port on Sunday. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: In a leg-up to the Indo-US strategic partnership, the US navy ship Charles Drew on Sunday arrived at the Larsen and Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli here for undergoing repairs and allied services, reported PTI. According to an official release, the US Navy had awarded a contract to the L&T Shipyard for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of the country’s shipyards in the global ship repairing market.

In other news, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday led a procession of party leaders in remembrance of his late father and former CMKarunanidhi on the veteran political leader’s death anniversary on Sunday. The Chief Minister led a procession to Karunanidhi’s memorial on Kamaraj Salai here, with senior DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi and state ministers in tow. Stalin also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi near the latter’s statue, which was inaugurated in May this year, at the Omandurar Government Estate in the state capital.

Teenager Kishore Kumar stole the spotlight, winning the Men’s International Open here in the Covelong Classic Surf Championships Sunday. In the final held near here against Sri Lankan surfer S Praneeth, the 14-year old Kishore manoeuvered the waves well to win the race by a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali secured the third place in this category.

Live Blog

07:39 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

In other updates from the state, two persons sustained serious injuries after a giant overhead signboard fell on arterial Mount road here, leading to traffic disruption on the stretch for a few hours, police said.

The accident occurred near Kathipara flyover here this afternoon when an MTC bus hit a pole carrying the signboard. However, no casualties were reported. Passengers of the government bus had a narrow escape after the signboard fell on the vehicle. The windscreen of the bus was completely damaged in the impact, a police official told PTI.

Madras HC levies Rs 50,000 fine on litigant over sand quarry lease

The Madras High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a litigant for filing a PIL allegedly to blackmail genuine leaseholders for quarrying sand in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.

The amount shall be remitted to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within 15 days, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said while dismissing a PIL petition from R Silambarasan on August 4.

Read also | Madras HC quashes proceedings against Law students

 

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 07:37:09 am
