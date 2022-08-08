Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: In a leg-up to the Indo-US strategic partnership, the US navy ship Charles Drew on Sunday arrived at the Larsen and Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli here for undergoing repairs and allied services, reported PTI. According to an official release, the US Navy had awarded a contract to the L&T Shipyard for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of the country’s shipyards in the global ship repairing market.

In other news, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday led a procession of party leaders in remembrance of his late father and former CM M Karunanidhi on the veteran political leader’s death anniversary on Sunday. The Chief Minister led a procession to Karunanidhi’s memorial on Kamaraj Salai here, with senior DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi and state ministers in tow. Stalin also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi near the latter’s statue, which was inaugurated in May this year, at the Omandurar Government Estate in the state capital.

Teenager Kishore Kumar stole the spotlight, winning the Men’s International Open here in the Covelong Classic Surf Championships Sunday. In the final held near here against Sri Lankan surfer S Praneeth, the 14-year old Kishore manoeuvered the waves well to win the race by a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali secured the third place in this category.