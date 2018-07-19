Chennai sex abuse: Victim produced before CWC after delay in counselling

A lawyer attempts to pull the grille of a police vehicle carrying the accused, in Chennai. Reuters/File A lawyer attempts to pull the grille of a police vehicle carrying the accused, in Chennai. Reuters/File

An 11-year-old differently-abled girl, who was sexually abused by 17 men for over seven months, was on Wednesday produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by the Tamil Nadu legal services society following a direction from the Madras High Court.

The HC directive came on a petition that questioned the police for an alleged delay in informing the CWC and providing counselling to the victim four days after the complaint was filed.

Seventeen men, including a lift operator, an electrician, plumbers, security guards and gardeners, who worked with a Chennai apartment complex, where the girl was staying, were arrested and sent to judicial custody Tuesday.

Though the complaint in the case was filed on Saturday, multiple sources, both in the police department and the CWC, indicated that the victim was not provided counselling for four days.

Paadam A Narayanan of Change India organisation, an NGO, who mentioned the issue before a bench of Madras High Court said, the police should have reported the matter formally to the CWC within 24 hours.

“Section 19(6) of POCSO Act has clearly laid down rules for these. Why didn’t the police bother to do that for four days to ensure counselling for the victim and her parents? The hearing-impaired victim needs a special therapist as she has already gone through severe trauma in the past seven months. Her parents also need support. Let the police deal with all the accused, but providing counselling by trained clinical psychologists to the victim and her family also should be done urgently,” he said.

The failure to provide counselling to the victim becomes important in the wake of the fact that the girl has already undergone an identification parade.

