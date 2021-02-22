Chennai: Reduced Metro fare comes into practice from today; Rs 10 for up to 2 km

Edappadi said it has been six years since the metro train services were initiated to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. (Photo: ANI)

The maximum fare to travel in a Chennai Metro will now be Rs 50 instead of Rs 70. The minimum fare stands at Rs 10. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. The decision was taken by the government following the demand of several commuters and the same comes into practice from today.

Edappadi said it has been six years since the metro train services were initiated to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. He claimed that so far 7.25 crore passengers have travelled on Chennai metro.

As per the release, the commuters will now pay Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometers. From two to five kilometers, it will be Rs 20; from five to twelve kilometers, it will be Rs 30; from 12 to 21 kilometers, it will be Rs 40 and beyond 21 kilometers, it will be Rs 50.

Further, a 20 per cent discount will be provided to those who prefer to book travel tickets using the QR code or CMRL scanner and for commuters travelling on Sundays and other public holidays, a 50 per cent discount will be provided on their daily tickets (not daily passes).

Also, the commuters who utilise the unlimited day passes at Rs 100 for 45-kilometer-long Phase-I of Chennai Metro, can now travel till Wimco Nagar at the same cost ie., for 54 kilometers (including Washermanpet-Wimco Nagar 9km stretch) they need to pay just Rs 100.