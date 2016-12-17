Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Chennai: Rahul Gandhi to meet ailing Karunanidhi today

Chennai: Rahul Gandhi to meet ailing Karunanidhi today

The DMK supremo was first admitted to the same hospital on December 1 for optimisation of nutrition and hydration and was discharged after he improved substantially

By: ANI | Chennai | Published: December 17, 2016 10:04:34 am
rahul gandhi twitter, rahul gandhi twitter handle, rahul gandhi twitter hacked, rahul gandhi twitter hack, rahul gandhi news, india news Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.
Top News

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will meet the ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi today, who underwent tracheostomy at the Kauvery Hospital to optimise his breathing. On Thursday night, the former chief minister was admitted to the hospital for the second time in the last three weeks. He was first admitted to the same hospital on December 1 for optimisation of nutrition and hydration and was discharged after he improved substantially

The hospital issued a statement saying Karunanidhi was readmitted with breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection, adding that he was stable and being treated. Karunanidhi’s daughter and Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Kanimozhi told ANI that he had some lung infection and breathing difficulty, adding that he was much better now.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now