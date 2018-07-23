Chennai’s police commissioner visits 22-year-old allegedly assaulted by sub-inspector

Chennai police commissioner met the victim Muhammad Haroon Sait. (Source: Twitter/@ArjunSaravanan5) Chennai police commissioner met the victim Muhammad Haroon Sait. (Source: Twitter/@ArjunSaravanan5)

In an unprecedented move, Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan Monday visited a 22-year-old who was allegedly assaulted by a police official for not paying a bribe. The gesture from the senior police officer came after outrage on social media after a sub-inspector allegedly assaulted Chennai resident Muhammad Haroon Sait over not paying a bribe. Sait had said he was caught riding a two-wheeler without the driving license in his possession, and that he only had a copy of it.

In a Facebook post written in Tamil, police official Arjun Sarvanan said that the concerned sub-inspector has been suspended and the Commissioner had visited Sait. He wrote that the Commissioner assured Sait that steps would be taken to ensure such incidents didn’t take place in future.

Sarvanan also shared a photograph of the meeting on Twitter.

In a Facebook post, the victim had alleged that he was roughed up by sub-inspector M H Ilayaraja on July 19. The police official was later suspended and an official was appointed to conduct an inquiry and take further action.

Sait had alleged he was assaulted by the sub-inspector, who forcibly took him and his friends to a police station. Sait said he had sustained injuries to his wrist and other parts of his body. Sait said he was not provided any medical aid, and his cell phone was seized to prevent him from contacting his family.

The boys were rescued only after one of their relatives arrived at the police station, followed by Sait’s father and his cousins. Sait was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sait has also alleged police officials visited him in hospital to convince him and his family not to pursue the matter further.

