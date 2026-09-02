Police bid to close probe rejected, Chennai granite businessman arrested in POCSO case

Nearly 11 months after a case was registered over the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, the Greater Chennai Police have arrested granite businessman R Veeramani and two associates— months after investigators had sought to close the case before a special POCSO court.

Veeramani, founder of GEM Granites, was recently arrested by the Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Vice Squad along with one Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, who, police allege, facilitated the offence. The three were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The case came to light on October 6, 2025, when a man approached a police inspector and handed over a pen drive that he said had been given to him by an unidentified person at his workplace. The device contained a video purportedly showing an elderly man sexually assaulting a minor girl. Police registered a case the following day.