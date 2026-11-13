Chennai Metro’s Thirumangalam project to feature train running through the building

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Chennai Metro Thirumangalam Project: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a contract worth Rs 446.88 crore to build four buildings near Thirumangalam Metro station. The project will have a unique design, with the metro train viaduct passing through the buildings. The project is part of Chennai Metro Phase II and is set to be completed within 24 months of commencement.
CMRL has awarded the contract to Capacite Infraprojects Limited. The development will cover 3.85 acres of land along Corridor 5 and include four towers on either side of Thirumangalam Metro station.
The four towers will have different floor structures. Towers A and C will have three basement levels, a ground floor, and nine upper floors. Tower B will have a ground floor and nine upper floors, while Tower D will have a ground floor and two upper floors.
The Phase II Thirumangalam Metro station will be located between Towers B and C. This integrated design aims to give commuters easy access to the metro station within the same complex.
The project is part of CMRL’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) initiative, which focuses on developing commercial and other properties around public transport facilities.
According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA, TOD increases the accessibility of the transit stations by creating pedestrian- and Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) friendly infrastructure like footpaths and cycle tracks that benefit a large number of people, thereby increasing the ridership of the transit facility and improving the economic and financial viability of the system.
Chennai Metro recorded a total ridership of 1,08,23,408 passengers in October 2026. The highest single-day ridership during the month was recorded on October 16, when 4,51,705 passengers travelled on the network. Of the total passengers, 1,02,40,136 travelled on the Green and Blue Lines, while 5,83,272 passengers used the Yellow Line. The 14.64-km Yellow Line operates between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, connecting with Vadapalani Metro Station.