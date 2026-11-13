Chennai Metro’s Thirumangalam project to feature train running through the building

Chennai Metro Thirumangalam Project: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a contract worth Rs 446.88 crore to build four buildings near Thirumangalam Metro station. The project will have a unique design, with the metro train viaduct passing through the buildings. The project is part of Chennai Metro Phase II and is set to be completed within 24 months of commencement.

CMRL has awarded the contract to Capacite Infraprojects Limited. The development will cover 3.85 acres of land along Corridor 5 and include four towers on either side of Thirumangalam Metro station.

Four buildings planned

The four towers will have different floor structures. Towers A and C will have three basement levels, a ground floor, and nine upper floors. Tower B will have a ground floor and nine upper floors, while Tower D will have a ground floor and two upper floors.