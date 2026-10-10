Chennai Metro Phase 2: PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee-Vadapalani line tomorrow – Check stations, timings

Chennai Metro Phase 2: PM Modi to inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch on Sunday, October 11. (Image: Chennai Metro/ANI/File Photo)

Chennai Metro Phase 2 inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase 2 on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, the new corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre.

The 15-km-long stretch has 11 elevated metro stations. It is part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase 2, also known as the Yellow Line.

The corridor features a 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless train operations. The new metro service is expected to reduce travel time for commuters and make daily journeys easier.