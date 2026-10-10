Chennai Metro Phase 2: PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee-Vadapalani line tomorrow – Check stations, timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase 2 on Sunday. Check the station list, train timings and other passenger details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 10, 2026 05:13 PM IST
Chennai Metro Phase 2: PM Modi to inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch on Sunday, October 11. (Image: Chennai Metro/ANI/File Photo)Chennai Metro Phase 2: PM Modi to inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch on Sunday, October 11. (Image: Chennai Metro/ANI/File Photo)
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Chennai Metro Phase 2 inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase 2 on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, the new corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre.

The 15-km-long stretch has 11 elevated metro stations. It is part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase 2, also known as the Yellow Line.

The corridor features a 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless train operations. The new metro service is expected to reduce travel time for commuters and make daily journeys easier.

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Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Amrit Bharat stations, dedicate Rs 750 crore rail projects in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Chennai Metro Phase 2: Full list of stations on Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch

The 11 stations on the Poonamallee Bypass-Vadapalani stretch are Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus Stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani. Metro trains will operate in both directions between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.

Chennai Metro Phase 2: Train timings on October 11

The passenger services on the new stretch will begin at 4 PM on Sunday, October 11, and continue until 9 PM. From Monday, October 12, regular metro services will operate from 7 AM to 9 PM in both directions. The last train will depart from both Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani stations at 9 PM.

Chennai Metro Yellow Line: Check train frequency

The frequency of metro services between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani will vary depending on the time and day.

Monday to Saturday

  • Peak hours (8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM): Trains every 10 minutes.
  • Non-peak hours (7 AM to 8 AM, 11 AM to 5 PM and 8 PM to 9 PM): Trains every 15 minutes.

Sundays and public holidays

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  • Trains will run every 15 minutes between 7 AM and 9 PM.
  • There will be no separate peak-hour service frequency on Sundays and public holidays.

Chennai Metro's Yellow Line opens from Poonamallee to Vadapalani on October 11

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will start regular passenger services on an elevated stretch of Phase 2, Corridor 4, between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.
11
elevated stations
15km
approximate length
10min
train frequency in peak hours
15min
train frequency at other times
When trains run
Opening day: Sun, Oct 11
4 pm to 9 pm
Services start at 4 pm and run in both directions.
From Mon, Oct 12
7 am to 9 pm
Regular services in both directions along the 15 km section.
Last train: 9 pm from both terminals, Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.
How often trains run
Peak: every 10 min Non-peak: every 15 min
Monday to Saturday
7 am11 am3 pm9 pm
Peak
Every 10 min
08:00 to 11:0017:00 to 20:00
Non-peak
Every 15 min
07:00 to 08:0011:00 to 17:0020:00 to 21:00
Sundays and holidays
7 am11 am3 pm9 pm
All day
Every 15 min
07:00 to 21:00
Peak
No peak service
The 11 stations
  1. Poonamallee BypassTerminal
  2. Poonamallee Bus Stand
  3. Poonamallee Government Hospital
  4. Karayanchavadi
  5. Kumananchavadi
  6. Kattupakkam
  7. Iyappanthangal
  8. Thelliyaragaram
  9. Porur Bypass
  10. Porur Junction
  11. VadapalaniTerminal
Source: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL)
Express InfoGenIE

Significance of Chennai Metro’s Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch

The Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch is expected to improve metro connectivity for people travelling between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre. The corridor’s 3.7-km double-decker structure is one of its key features. It also uses advanced signalling technology designed to support driverless train operations.

The new stretch is expected to make daily commuting more convenient and help reduce travel time for passengers travelling along this route.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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