Chennai Metro Phase 2: PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee-Vadapalani line tomorrow – Check stations, timings

3 min readOct 10, 2026 05:13 PM IST
Chennai Metro Phase 2 inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase 2 on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, the new corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre.
The 15-km-long stretch has 11 elevated metro stations. It is part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase 2, also known as the Yellow Line.
The corridor features a 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless train operations. The new metro service is expected to reduce travel time for commuters and make daily journeys easier.
Chennai Metro Phase 2: Full list of stations on Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch
The 11 stations on the Poonamallee Bypass-Vadapalani stretch are Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus Stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani. Metro trains will operate in both directions between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.
Chennai Metro Phase 2: Train timings on October 11
The passenger services on the new stretch will begin at 4 PM on Sunday, October 11, and continue until 9 PM. From Monday, October 12, regular metro services will operate from 7 AM to 9 PM in both directions. The last train will depart from both Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani stations at 9 PM.
Chennai Metro Yellow Line: Check train frequency
The frequency of metro services between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani will vary depending on the time and day.
Monday to Saturday
- Peak hours (8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM): Trains every 10 minutes.
- Non-peak hours (7 AM to 8 AM, 11 AM to 5 PM and 8 PM to 9 PM): Trains every 15 minutes.
Sundays and public holidays
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- Trains will run every 15 minutes between 7 AM and 9 PM.
- There will be no separate peak-hour service frequency on Sundays and public holidays.
Chennai Metro's Yellow Line opens from Poonamallee to Vadapalani on October 11
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will start regular passenger services on an elevated stretch of Phase 2, Corridor 4, between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.
10mintrain frequency in peak hours
15mintrain frequency at other times
When trains run
Opening day: Sun, Oct 11
4 pm to 9 pm
Services start at 4 pm and run in both directions.
From Mon, Oct 12
7 am to 9 pm
Regular services in both directions along the 15 km section.
Last train: 9 pm from both terminals, Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani.
How often trains run
Peak: every 10 min
Non-peak: every 15 min
Monday to Saturday
7 am11 am3 pm9 pm
Peak
Every 10 min
08:00 to 11:0017:00 to 20:00
Non-peak
Every 15 min
07:00 to 08:0011:00 to 17:0020:00 to 21:00
Sundays and holidays
7 am11 am3 pm9 pm
All day
Every 15 min
07:00 to 21:00
The 11 stations
- Poonamallee BypassTerminal
- Poonamallee Bus Stand
- Poonamallee Government Hospital
- Karayanchavadi
- Kumananchavadi
- Kattupakkam
- Iyappanthangal
- Thelliyaragaram
- Porur Bypass
- Porur Junction
- VadapalaniTerminal
Significance of Chennai Metro’s Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch
The Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch is expected to improve metro connectivity for people travelling between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre. The corridor’s 3.7-km double-decker structure is one of its key features. It also uses advanced signalling technology designed to support driverless train operations.
The new stretch is expected to make daily commuting more convenient and help reduce travel time for passengers travelling along this route.