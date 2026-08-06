Chennai Metro Phase 2 hits 54% completion; new corridors to link airport, railway stations

2 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 05:11 PM IST
Chennai Metro Phase 2 corridor status: The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project has achieved 54.62 per cent physical progress. The 118.9-km-long project, approved at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore in October 2024, has received Rs 14,545.91 crore from the Central Government so far.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the progress of the Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is being regularly monitored by a High Powered Committee, the Board of Directors of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and both the Central and State governments to ensure its timely completion.
“Central funds for the Chennai Metro are released based on fund requirement posed by Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) i.e. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is dependent upon the progress of the project,” Sahu said.
Chennai Metro Phase 2 update
The Union Minister said the Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is expected to significantly improve urban mobility by providing seamless, safe and efficient public transport across the Chennai Metropolitan Area. He added that the new metro network will connect railway stations, bus stations, the airport and other metro corridors, helping reduce traffic congestion.
“For improved last mile connectivity, dedicated feeder services make metro more usable for end-to-end journey,” the minister said.
Chennai Metro Phase 2 project
The Chennai Metro Phase II project comprises three corridors with a total of 128 stations. These include Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km), Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass (26.1 km), and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km). The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.
Chennai Metro Phase II: Corridor-wise Breakdown
118.9 Km
Total network, 3 corridors
₹63,246 Cr
Estimated cost incl. IDC; target completion end-2028
Route Length by Corridor (Km)
Elevated vs Underground (UG) length
Stations by Corridor
Elevated vs Underground (UG) stations
Source: CMRL
Chennai Metro Phase 1 project
The Chennai Metro Phase I project spans 45.046 km and has two corridors: Corridor 1 from Washermenpet to the Airport (23.085 km) and Corridor 2 from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount (21.961 km). Around 55 per cent of the network is underground, while the rest is elevated. Of the 32 stations, 19 are underground and 13 are elevated.