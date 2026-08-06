Chennai Metro Phase 2 hits 54% completion; new corridors to link airport, railway stations

Chennai Metro Phase 2 corridor status: The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project has achieved 54.62 per cent physical progress. The 118.9-km-long project, approved at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore in October 2024, has received Rs 14,545.91 crore from the Central Government so far.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the progress of the Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is being regularly monitored by a High Powered Committee, the Board of Directors of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and both the Central and State governments to ensure its timely completion.

“Central funds for the Chennai Metro are released based on fund requirement posed by Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) i.e. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is dependent upon the progress of the project,” Sahu said.