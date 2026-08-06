Chennai Metro Phase 2 hits 54% completion; new corridors to link airport, railway stations

Chennai Metro Phase 2 has reached 54% completion, with new corridors planned to connect the airport, major railway stations and key parts of the city.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 05:11 PM IST
Chennai Metro Phase 2 has achieved 54% completion, bringing the city closer to improved airport and railway station connectivity. (Image: CMRL)Chennai Metro Phase 2 has achieved 54% completion, bringing the city closer to improved airport and railway station connectivity. (Image: CMRL)
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Chennai Metro Phase 2 corridor status: The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project has achieved 54.62 per cent physical progress. The 118.9-km-long project, approved at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore in October 2024, has received Rs 14,545.91 crore from the Central Government so far.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the progress of the Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is being regularly monitored by a High Powered Committee, the Board of Directors of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and both the Central and State governments to ensure its timely completion.

“Central funds for the Chennai Metro are released based on fund requirement posed by Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) i.e. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is dependent upon the progress of the project,” Sahu said.

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Chennai Metro Phase 2 update

The Union Minister said the Chennai Metro Phase 2 project is expected to significantly improve urban mobility by providing seamless, safe and efficient public transport across the Chennai Metropolitan Area. He added that the new metro network will connect railway stations, bus stations, the airport and other metro corridors, helping reduce traffic congestion.

“For improved last mile connectivity, dedicated feeder services make metro more usable for end-to-end journey,” the minister said.

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Chennai Metro Phase 2 project

The Chennai Metro Phase II project comprises three corridors with a total of 128 stations. These include Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km), Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass (26.1 km), and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km). The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

 

Chennai Metro Phase II: Corridor-wise Breakdown

118.9 Km
Total network, 3 corridors
128
Total stations
₹63,246 Cr
Estimated cost incl. IDC; target completion end-2028
Route Length by Corridor (Km)
Elevated vs Underground (UG) length
Elevated
Underground
C-3: Madhavaram-SIPCOT45.8 Km
19.1
26.7
C-4: Lighthouse-Poonamallee Bypass26.1 Km
16.0
10.1
C-5: Madhavaram-Sholinganallur47.0 Km
41.2
5.8
Total, All Corridors118.9 Km
76.3
42.6
Stations by Corridor
Elevated vs Underground (UG) stations
Elevated
Underground
C-3: Madhavaram-SIPCOT50 Stations
20
30
C-4: Lighthouse-Poonamallee Bypass30 Stations
18
12
C-5: Madhavaram-Sholinganallur48 Stations
42
06
Total, All Corridors128 Stations
80
48
C-3 (Madhavaram-SIPCOT) is the most underground-heavy corridor, while C-5 (Madhavaram-Sholinganallur) runs almost entirely elevated. Proposal approved by MoHUA, Government of India; project completion targeted by end of 2028.
Source: CMRL
Express InfoGenIE
 

Chennai Metro Phase 1 project

The Chennai Metro Phase I project spans 45.046 km and has two corridors: Corridor 1 from Washermenpet to the Airport (23.085 km) and Corridor 2 from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount (21.961 km). Around 55 per cent of the network is underground, while the rest is elevated. Of the 32 stations, 19 are underground and 13 are elevated.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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