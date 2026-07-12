Chennai Metro new rule: Playing music without earphones can attract Rs 2,500 fine

Chennai Metro Railway new rules: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advised passengers to use earphones while playing music or videos inside trains and on station premises. It said that passengers violating the rule can face a fine of up to Rs 2,500. The move aims at improving the passenger experience, reducing noise pollution and disturbance inside metro trains.

“CMRL requests all passengers to use headphones; avoid speaker mode and loud conversations in metro premises to respect fellow commuters’ comfort,” it said.

In its Gazette notification dated June 19, 2026, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) announced that following the amendment under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, the penalty under Section 59 has been revised.