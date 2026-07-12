Chennai Metro new rule: Playing music without earphones can attract Rs 2,500 fine

Chennai Metro has introduced a rule under which passengers playing music or videos without earphones can face a fine of up to Rs 2,500. Check the details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 04:06 PM IST
Chennai Metro warns of Rs 2,500 fine for playing music without earphones inside trains (Image generated using AI)Chennai Metro warns of Rs 2,500 fine for playing music without earphones inside trains (Image generated using AI)
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Chennai Metro Railway new rules: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advised passengers to use earphones while playing music or videos inside trains and on station premises. It said that passengers violating the rule can face a fine of up to Rs 2,500. The move aims at improving the passenger experience, reducing noise pollution and disturbance inside metro trains.

“CMRL requests all passengers to use headphones; avoid speaker mode and loud conversations in metro premises to respect fellow commuters’ comfort,” it said.

In its Gazette notification dated June 19, 2026, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) announced that following the amendment under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, the penalty under Section 59 has been revised.

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According to Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, any act that causes nuisance or discomfort to fellow passengers or interferes with the comfort of passengers is a punishable offence. This includes: using mobile phones in a manner that creates excessive noise such as loud conversations, playing music or videos without headphones, and using speaker mode inside metro trains and premises.

In a statement, the CMRL said: “…as detailed in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Gazette notification dated 19.06.2026 – the penalty under Section 59 for creating a nuisance (such as listening to music without a headset) has been increased from the earlier fine of Rs. 500/- to a fine of up to Rs. 2,500/-, alongside potential removal from the metro premises by authorized officials.”

Last month, the CMRL conducted a passenger awareness campaign to promote safe and disciplined travel and to enhance the overall commuter experience. The campaign focused on the following important practices:

  • Allow passengers to alight before boarding.
  • Keep train doors clear and unobstructed.
  • Do not cross the yellow line while waiting on the platform.
  • Follow the “Stand Left, Walk Right” practice while using escalators.
  • Use headphones for personal audio and video entertainment.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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