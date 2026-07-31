Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment: Train services changed from August 5, check full list

3 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 02:09 PM IST
Redevelopment of Chennai Egmore railway station: Indian Railways has announced changes to train operations from August 5 as part of the Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment project. The upgrade is aimed at handling rising passenger footfall, accommodating more trains and enhancing operational capacity. The station falls under the administrative control of Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR).
According to the zonal railway, several trains will be diverted, rescheduled, short-terminated or originate from alternative stations during the work.
“In continuation of the ongoing redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, the following Express trains will temporarily originate from and terminate at Tambaram/Mambalam instead of Chennai Egmore from 05th August to 20th August 2026,” the Southern Railway said in a statement.
Railways has also advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the NTES app for real-time updates and live train status.
Short Terminations of train services
- Train No. 16866 Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express leaving Thanjavur from 05th August to 19th August, 2026 will terminate at Tambaram. The scheduled arrival time at Tambaram is 03.45 hrs
- Train No. 16160 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Mangaluru Central from 05th August to 19th August, 2026 will terminate at Tambaram. The scheduled arrival time at Tambaram is 03.15 hrs
- Train No. 20636 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Superfast Express leaving Kollam from 05th August to 19th August, 2026will terminate at Tambaram. The scheduled arrival time at Tambaram is 05.20 hrs
- Train No. 22154 Salem – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Salem from 05th August to 19th August, 2026 will terminate at Tambaram. The scheduled arrival time at Tambaram is 03.30 hrs
- Train No. 12654 Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Rockfort Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli from 05th August to 19th August, 2026 will terminate at Mambalam. The scheduled arrival time at Mambalam is 03.55 hrs
Change in origination of train services
- Train No. 16865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur Uzhavan Express will originate from Tambaram from 06th August to 20th August, 2026. The train will depart from Tambaram at 23.00 hrs
- Train No. 16159 Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central Express will originate from Tambaram from 06th August to 20th August, 2026. The train will depart from Tambaram at 23.40 hrs
- Train No. 20635 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Ananthapuri Superfast will originate from Tambaram from 06th August to 20th August, 2026. Train will depart from Tambaram at 20.20 hrs
- Train No. 12653 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli Rockfort Express (journeys commencing from Chennai Egmore on 06th August to 20th August, 2026) will originate from Tambaram. The train will depart from Tambaram at 00.05 hrs on 07th August to 21st August, 2026.
Diversion of train services
- Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Express Special scheduled to leave Ahmedabad at 09.30hrs on 06th & 13th August, 2026 (Thursday) will be diverted to run via Renigunta, Tirutanni, Melpakkam, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu skipping stoppages Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani with timings 13.00 (Arrival)/13.05 (Departure).
- Train No. 09420 Tiruchchirappalli – Ahmedabad Weekly Express Special scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli at 05.45 hrs on 09th & 16th August, 2026 (Sunday) will be diverted to run via Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Melpakkam and Tiruttani skipping stoppages Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Perambur and Arakkonam. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani with timings 15.15 (Arrival)/15.20 (Departure)