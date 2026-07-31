Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment: Train services changed from August 5, check full list

Redevelopment of Chennai Egmore railway station: Indian Railways has announced changes to train operations from August 5 as part of the Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment project. The upgrade is aimed at handling rising passenger footfall, accommodating more trains and enhancing operational capacity. The station falls under the administrative control of Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR).

According to the zonal railway, several trains will be diverted, rescheduled, short-terminated or originate from alternative stations during the work.

“In continuation of the o­ngoing redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, the following Express trains will temporarily originate from and terminate at Tambaram/Mambalam instead of Chennai Egmore from 05th August to 20th August 2026,” the Southern Railway said in a statement.