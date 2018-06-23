Chennai: DMK’s Stalin detained along with 400 others for protesting against TN Governor

DMK working president M K Stalin was detained by the Chennai police on Saturday (PTI Photo) DMK working president M K Stalin was detained by the Chennai police on Saturday (PTI Photo)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin was detained along with 400 others during a protest in Chennai on Saturday. They were protesting against the detainment of 300 party cadres in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) who had raised black flags during Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to the city a day earlier.

The DMK has been critical of the Governor’s interference in the administration of the state’s affairs. Stalin on Friday condemned the detainment of his party cadres.

Read this story in Tamil

Purohit was reportedly in Namakkal district, outside Trichy, on Friday to inaugurate a Swachh Bharat programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd