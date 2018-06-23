Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Chennai: DMK’s Stalin detained along with 400 others for protesting against TN Governor

Chennai: DMK’s Stalin detained along with 400 others for protesting against TN Governor

The DMK has been critical of the Governor's interference in the administration of the state's affairs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2018 1:05:00 pm
Chennai: M K Stalin arrest along with 400 others for protesting againt TN Governor DMK working president M K Stalin was detained by the Chennai police on Saturday (PTI Photo)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin was detained along with 400 others during a protest in Chennai on Saturday. They were protesting against the detainment of 300 party cadres in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) who had raised black flags during Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to the city a day earlier.

The DMK has been critical of the Governor’s interference in the administration of the state’s affairs. Stalin on Friday condemned the detainment of his party cadres.

Read this story in Tamil

Purohit was reportedly in Namakkal district, outside Trichy, on Friday to inaugurate a Swachh Bharat programme.

With ENS inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now