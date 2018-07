Chennai: An under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area of Chennai, leaving 17 people injured. Chennai: An under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area of Chennai, leaving 17 people injured.

At least 17 persons were injured and many feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area of Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, ANI reported. Eight ambulances and three fire tenders have been pressed into service as rescue operations are currently underway.

More details to follow

