Chennai: Boy told to clean excreta, RI for teacher

Namakkal police registered a case under SC and ST Act, 1989. (Representational Image) Namakkal police registered a case under SC and ST Act, 1989. (Representational Image)

A government school teacher in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal was Friday sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for allegedly forcing a Class II student to clean human excreta in the classroom. The incident took place in November 2015.

The accused, Vijayalakshmi, 35, was arrested after the Dalit student’s parents, who are daily-wage labourers, filed a police complaint with the help of local Dalit outfits. They alleged that the child was also manhandled by the teacher and abused with caste slurs. Namakkal police registered a case under SC and ST Act, 1989.

During the probe, it emerged that Vijayalakshmi also segregated Dalit students during rehearsals for school events.

