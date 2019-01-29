In Kerala, an attempt to take friendship to homes of children with disabilities

Every weekend, 10-year-old Fathima keenly waits for a group of boys and girls of her age. They bring her sweets, read stories to her, watch movies with her and push her wheelchair out of the house.

Advertising

For Fathima, who suffers from cerebral palsy, these friends represent her social life which she misses all week within the four walls.

A resident of Thiruvambady village in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, Fathima is one of the beneficiaries of Chengathikoottam — meaning a group of friends — a novel scheme implemented under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to provide a social life for children with disabilities who can’t attend regular schools.

After implementing the initiative in 360 homes in Kozhikode, the initiative is set to be rolled out across the state with an aim to reach out to around 10,000 children with disabilities studying in Classes I to X.

Advertising

Usually, SSA assigns a teacher for the homeschooling of children with disabilities who can’t attend regular school. These children are enrolled in the local government or aided school for ensuring that they get all benefits meant for school students.

However, SSA district programme officer K Abdul Hakeem said, children with physical and mental disabilities who can’t go to schools are denied a social life and friends. “These children suffer loneliness at their homes… The social isolation faced by them is a major concern. Chengathikoottam was conceived to address this isolation,’’ he said.

Hakeem said the idea emerged after SSA arranged for a collection of books at the homes of the children with disabilities, hoping that this would address their isolation. A collection of 100-150 books was arranged at the homes of these children with the support of philanthropists. “Even after this, their loneliness remained unaddressed. So we conceived chengathikoottam,’’ said Hakeem.

Started in the beginning of this academic year in June, as many as 1,450 school students in Kozhikode have joined the initiative as volunteers.

And life has started changing for the children with disabilities. Fathima’s mother Sherina K A said, “My daughter was gloomy as she was alone at home. With the regular visit of children… things have changed. She really enjoys the moments spent with them. Now I feel there is a society that is concerned about us,’’ said Sherina, whose husband Sharif works in Saudi Arabia.

Fathima and two other children with disabilities are enrolled in the Sacred Heart Upper Primary School, Thiruvambady.

School headmaster Augustine George said Chengathikoottam would help children and parents realise the problems faced by those with disabilities. “This way, our children would understand that these children… are also part of society.’’

Advertising

Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath said this is the first time in India that such a novel approach has been adopted. “We plan to reach out to around 10,000 such children,’’ said the minister.