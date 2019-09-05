Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal youth line up to join Army

Away from the intense political and legal debate over the removal of J&K’s special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories, an estimated 29,000 youth from the Muslim-dominated areas of the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region are queuing up to join the Indian Army. Since Tuesday, over 6,000 youth have already participated in a week-long recruitment rally of the Army’s Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform). These include 2,500 youth from Ramban and Kishtwar districts, besides 3,600 from Doda — these make the Chenab Valley area of the Jammu division.

Another 8,000 youth who have got their names registered for the recruitment rally hail from Rajouri district and over 4,000 are from Poonch and Reasi districts, sources said. Over 8,000 youth from Udhampur district have also lined up to join the Army.

Senior Army officers said this is the first Army recruitment rally since the August 5 announcements on the new status of J&K. Of the youth in the fray, 40 per cent are Muslim, officers said.

The recruitment drive is underway at Talwara in Reasi district. With the first two days fixed for applicants from Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts, most reached Talwara a day before the start.

Vacancies are to be filled in these categories — soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier technical nursing assistance, soldier technical nursing assistance veterinary, soldier clerk, store keeper technical and soldier tradesman.

All candidates will have to first clear the physical fitness test and those shortlisted will then go through medical and written tests. The recruitment process, officers said, is computerised and absolutely transparent, with no room for touts.

“To provide job opportunities to youth of J&K, #IndianArmy organises recruitment rally at #Reasi from 03 to 09 Sep. Registration of 29000 aspiring youth & turnout of 2500 candidates on first day, reflects the desire of youth of J&K to join mainstream & serve the nation,’’ the Army said in a tweet.