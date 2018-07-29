Chemists call for strike on July 30 against raids

In July 1300 chemist shops were under raid in Punjab. (File) In July 1300 chemist shops were under raid in Punjab. (File)

PUNJAB WHOLESALE and retail chemists association Saturday decided to go on a statewide strike on July 30 to protest against the raids by the health department and district administration to check habit-forming drugs in medical stores. In July alone, raids have been conducted at 1,300 shops, said the association. GS Chawla, President of Punjab state wholesale and retail chemist association, confirmed, “We will go on a strike on July 30 as our talks with Health Minister Brahm Mohindra have failed. Drug stores inside the hospitals will not be included,” said Chawla.

Chawla added only the ones against whom the administration has information should be checked. Of the 1,300 raids, not more than five chemists have been found possessing the habit-forming drugs, without record. We are ready to help, provided government cooperates with us, rather than targeting us,” said Chawla.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App