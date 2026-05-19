Chemists association to go on strike on May 20 over unregulated online medicine sale

Representatives of the association met with the apex drug controller late last month, but decided to go ahead with the strike, considering that they were assured of only a review of the matter. (Representational image)

THE ALL India Association of Chemists and Druggists — the country’s largest association of 12.4 lakh chemists, pharmacists, and drug distributors — has decided to go ahead with a nation-wide strike on May 20. The association has demanded that two notifications — which allegedly allow operation of e-pharmacies within loopholes — be withdrawn.

“There is a growing concern about e-pharmacies and instant delivery apps filling wrong or fake prescriptions. And, this has been possible because of the regulatory lacunae left by the drug regulator. We understand that online pharmacies are here to stay, but they should be regulated as rigorously as the brick and mortar ones. This is the reason we have asked the government to withdraw the GSR 220 E and GSR 817 E notifications that have allowed these pharmacies to operate in a legal grey zone,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of association.