Chemical leak kills three workers of company in Palghar

The incident took place around 4 pm at the unit, a chemical company, in Boisar MIDC of Tarapur, when work of filling the chemical was on, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Prabhakar Khadse (59), Dattatraya Ghule (25), and Raghunath Gorai (25), an official said.

Chemical leak at an industrial unit in Palghar district resulted in the death of three workers on Sunday, police said.

After being alerted about the leak, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and the unit was vacated, he said.

“The workers apparently died due to the reaction of the chemical,” Janardan Prabhkar, senior inspector of Boisar police station told PTI.

The exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem, he said.

“The chemical that had got leaked is being identified,” the official said.

