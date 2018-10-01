Chemical farming contributing to climate change: Vandana Shiva

The activist called for giving up chemical farming and suggested promoting organic farming to face the challenge of climate change. (Express File photo by Praveen Khanna) The activist called for giving up chemical farming and suggested promoting organic farming to face the challenge of climate change. (Express File photo by Praveen Khanna)

Environmental activist Vandana Shiva on Monday highlighted the hazards of chemical farming, saying this has generated a lot of problems and is also contributing to climate change.

She also called for giving up chemical farming and suggested promoting organic farming to face the challenge.

Speaking at a session in the three-day global summit-cum-expo on science, spirituality and environment which concluded Monday at Abu Road in Sirohi, Shiva said some of the reasons for the climate change were plastic and chemical farming.

Citing Punjab, she said chemical farming gave adverse results and many farmers there committed suicide while several others were affected by cancer.

She said that all will have to make combined efforts to make farming free from chemicals and toxic substances.

Shiva also said that the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) can be realised with Rajyoga (meditation).

Uttar Pradesh’s stamp and Civil Aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the country can be prosperous when the farmer is prosperous.

At the event organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Viyalaya at Brahma Kumaris Shanti Van, Abu road, 140 foreign delegates and many Indian delegates participated and deliberated on the issues of science, environment and spirituality in different sessions.

