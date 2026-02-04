Chef Gaggan Anand is coming to India: All we know about his first restaurant in Janpath in partnership with Zorawar Kalra

While Anand has staged several pop-ups in India over the years, this marks the first time he will open a permanent restaurant in the country. Whether the Delhi outpost will be an extension of Gaggan or an entirely new expression remains to be seen, and the anticipation is already high.

Chef Gaggan Anand, whose eponymous Bangkok restaurant Gaggan is a fixture on the world’s most influential dining lists — ranked No. 6 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and crowned No. 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 — is finally coming to India.

Confirming the development, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, who is partnering with Anand for his India debut, says, “The cat is finally out of the bag. Yes, Gaggan Anand is coming to India.”

The restaurant will be located on Janpath, in the iconic space that earlier housed Masala Library. “The restaurant there had to be shut unceremoniously in February 2018. We held on to the space for eight years, and now, finally, we will have this new restaurant there,” Kalra says, adding that discussions had been underway for nearly eight months. “It all happened by chance. I had the best meal of my life at his restaurant, and we started talking.”