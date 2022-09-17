scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Cheetahs return to India Live Updates: PM Modi to release big cats brought from Namibia in MP’s Kuno National Park

The special cargo plane carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia will land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh at around 6 am on September 17, which is also PM Modi's birthday.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: September 17, 2022 6:35:44 am
A tracking device is fitted onto a cheetah's neck by manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative, Vincent van Der Merwe, second from left, at a reserve near Bella Bella, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. South African wildlife officials have sent four cheetahs to Mozambique this week as part of efforts to reintroduce the species to neighboring parts of southern Africa. (AP/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the cheetahs being brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday morning, an official said on Friday. He will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district, about 165 km away, where he will release cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am, the official added.

The special cargo plane carrying the eight cheetahs from Namibia was expected to land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh at around 6 am on September 17, which is also PM Modi’s birthday, a senior police official informed.

However, a day before PM Modi releases eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in a Madhya Pradesh national park, the Congress said Friday that the proposal for ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared in 2008-09 and approved by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. The opposition party also said that in 2013, the Supreme Court had stayed the project, and in 2020, that the apex court allowed it, paving the way for the cheetahs to come to India.

Live Blog

The flight carrying eight cheetahs and crew left Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, at around 8.30 pm (Indian time) and the plane is expected to land at Gwalior's Maharajpur air base at around 6 am on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) J S Chauhan told PTI.

06:28 (IST)17 Sep 2022
Cheetahs arrive today in their new home in Kuno, PM to release them

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is all set to welcome the eight Namibian cheetahs on Saturday as officials battled heavy rain, inclement weather and some blocked roads to complete the preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme to release the big cats.

The special cargo plane carrying the felines, which left Namibia Friday, will land at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh between 6 am and 6:30 am, instead of Jaipur in Rajasthan, as planned earlier, officials said.

The animals will then be flown to Kuno in Sheopur district (165 km away) on an Air Force helicopter, which will take about 20-25 minutes.

Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi told The Indian Express: “We are expecting the aircraft carrying the cheetahs to land early morning at the airbase in Gwalior. All necessary arrangements to ensure a swift and smooth transition will be made.” Iram Siddique reports

The cheetahs will fly overnight to travel during the coolest hours of the day. (Photo credit: CCF)

What it takes to successfully move big cats like cheetahs out of their natural habitats

On Friday (September 16), a modified passenger B-747 Jumbo Jet will take off from Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia, for Gwalior. On board will be eight Namibian wild cheetahs, five females and three males, the founders of a new population in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

The cheetahs will fly overnight to travel during the coolest hours of the day. Landing in Jaipur in the morning, they will be transferred by helicopter to Kuno, where they will be released in specially erected enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 17).

The cheetah facilities have been developed, staff has been trained, and leopards larking in the enclosures have been moved away. Yet, everyone involved will keep their fingers crossed for the success of the first ever transcontinental mission to introduce African cheetahs in the wild.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 06:24:05 am
