Cheetahs return to India Live Updates: PM Modi to release big cats brought from Namibia in MP’s Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the cheetahs being brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday morning, an official said on Friday. He will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district, about 165 km away, where he will release cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am, the official added.
The special cargo plane carrying the eight cheetahs from Namibia was expected to land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh at around 6 am on September 17, which is also PM Modi’s birthday, a senior police official informed.
However, a day before PM Modi releases eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in a Madhya Pradesh national park, the Congress said Friday that the proposal for ‘Project Cheetah’ was prepared in 2008-09 and approved by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. The opposition party also said that in 2013, the Supreme Court had stayed the project, and in 2020, that the apex court allowed it, paving the way for the cheetahs to come to India.
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is all set to welcome the eight Namibian cheetahs on Saturday as officials battled heavy rain, inclement weather and some blocked roads to complete the preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme to release the big cats.
The special cargo plane carrying the felines, which left Namibia Friday, will land at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh between 6 am and 6:30 am, instead of Jaipur in Rajasthan, as planned earlier, officials said.
The animals will then be flown to Kuno in Sheopur district (165 km away) on an Air Force helicopter, which will take about 20-25 minutes.
Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi told The Indian Express: “We are expecting the aircraft carrying the cheetahs to land early morning at the airbase in Gwalior. All necessary arrangements to ensure a swift and smooth transition will be made.” Iram Siddique reports