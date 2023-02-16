scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
12 cheetahs from South Africa to land in India on Saturday: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

These big cats — seven males and five females — would be brought in on the C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force which left for South Africa on Thursday morning, the Union Minister informed

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (File Photo/PTI)
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that 12 more cheetahs would be flown in from South Africa on Saturday (February 18) and that 10 quarantine enclosures have been created for them at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where eight such felines were brought from Namibia last year.

These big cats — seven males and five females — would be brought in on the C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force which left for South Africa on Thursday morning, Yadav added.

An expert associated with the project had told news agency PTI that the South African cheetahs will first arrive at the Gwalior Air Force base on Saturday morning and would be transported 30 minutes later to KNP in Sheopur district by IAF helicopters.

Also Read |How cheetahs went extinct in India, and how they are being brought back

KNP Director Uttam Sharma had said that they have set up 10 quarantine bomas for South African cheetahs. In two of these facilities, two pairs of cheetah brothers would be kept.

“We have completed our preparations to receive the big cats on Saturday,” he added.

Experts said a delegation from South Africa visited KNP in early September last year to see arrangements at the wildlife sanctuary for housing the world’s fastest land animals.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and South Africa last month for the translocation of the mammals.

South Africa has donated these big cats to India. But India has to pay $3,000 for the capture of every cheetah to the African nation before they are translocated, said the wildlife expert.

India had planned to airlift these South African cheetahs in August last year but couldn’t do so due to delay in signing a formal translocation agreement between the two countries.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:03 IST
