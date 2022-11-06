‘Great news’: PM Modi tweets as two cheetahs shift to bigger enclosure at Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Sunday two of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh were released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation after mandatory quarantine.

“Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well,” Modi posted on Twitter along with a video.

The cheetahs were flown from the African country and released in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district with much fanfare on September 17 at a function by Modi as part of a project to revive their population in India, seven decades after they were declared extinct.

Since their arrival at KNP, the big cats have been kept inside quarantine enclosures, where they completed 51 days on November 6.

A South Africa-based animal conservationist has expressed concern over the high density of leopards in the sanctuary, but said the two carnivores have a history of co-existence as well.

