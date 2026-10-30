Who shot Kuno’s young cheetah? Three arrested, weapon missing

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-month-old cheetah in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, but investigators have yet to recover the firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting.

The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), which is leading the investigation, has questioned around 20 people in the Morena–Sheopur region and searched the houses of families suspected of involvement in hunting activities, officials said.

“Local people were suspected to be involved, and three persons were arrested and produced before the local court. They were taken to the spot where the cheetah cub was found dead for scene recreation,” a wildlife official said.