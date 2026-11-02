2 brothers arrested for allegedly shooting dead cheetah in Madhya Pradesh

A 19-month-old cheetah that died after being hit by gun pellets in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly shot by two brothers who had gone hunting in a forest, the state’s Special Task Force (STF) said after arresting the men and recovering the firearm used in the shooting.

The STF identified the accused as Bhagwan Singh and Pritam Singh, residents of Morena district. It said the two were hunting in forests near Nitanwas village in Vijaypur, in neighbouring Sheopur district, when the male cheetah, identified as KNG-22, was shot.

Bhagwan Singh was arrested on October 31 and information obtained during his interrogation led investigators to his brother, who was subsequently taken into custody, the STF said. Both were due to be produced before a court in Vijaypur on November 2.